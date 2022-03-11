 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Friday morning shooting wounds two men in Roanoke

Two men were hurt Friday morning during a shooting in a residential neighborhood, according to Roanoke police.

The gunfire was reported just after 7:05 a.m. in the 3900 block of Greenlawn Avenue Northwest.

First responders arrived to find two men with what were described as non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. One was treated at the scene, and one was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

No suspects were found on scene, and no immediate arrests were made. The police said their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators by calling (540) 344-8500 or texting 274637. Texts should begin with "RoanokePD" to ensure delivery. Tips can remain anonymous.

