Fridley pleads guilty to Alleghany County drug charge

COVINGTON — Nancy Renee Fridley, accused of abducting a 2-year-old from a Giles County church service last year, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a drug charge in Alleghany County.

Fridley, 45, of Clifton Forge, was arrested last year after Noah Gabriel Trout disappeared from the nursery of Riverview Baptist Church in the Ripplemead community of Giles County.

A day later, a law enforcement effort that included the Federal Bureau of Investigation tracked Noah to an Alleghany County mobile home shared by Fridley and her boyfriend.

Noah was retrieved unharmed.

When officers closed in, Fridley was outside the residence and had on her person a cigarette pack that held two straws and three baggies of methamphetamine, Alleghany County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Gardner said Tuesday.

At a short hearing in Alleghany County Circuit Court, Fridley entered a guilty plea and was convicted of possessing a Schedule I or II drug. judge Ed Stein scheduled Fridley’s sentencing for May 24.

Fridley still faces charges of abduction and other crimes in Giles County.

