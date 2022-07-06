Fridley pleads guilty to child's abduction from Giles County church

Nancy Renee Fridley pleaded guilty Wednesday to last year's abduction of a Giles County toddler from a church nursery during services, but will continue to battle charges that she tried to take children from two other churches.

At a hearing in Giles County Circuit Court, Fridley, 46, entered guilty pleas to charges of abduction and child abuse or neglect, both stemming from the May 2, 2021, disappearance of then-2-year-old Noah Gabriel Trout from the childcare area of Riverview Baptist Church.

But Fridley's attorney, Ryan Hamrick of Christiansburg, said that she would not admit guilt to two attempted abduction charges connected to visits that Fridley is said to have made to New Valley Fellowship Church and Mountain View Ministries, both in Narrows and both also on May 2, 2021.

Judge Lee Harrell scheduled a bench trial for the two attempted abduction charges for July 26, which was to have been the second day of a three-day jury trial for Fridley on all of the charges.

After Fridley's guilt or innocence has been decided on the attempted abduction counts, a date will be set for her sentencing, attorneys said.

Also Wednesday, Commonwealth's Attorney Bobby Lilly dropped a third charge of attempted abduction, which involved another visit to Riverview Baptist's child care area earlier on the Sunday that Noah was taken.

Fridley was arrested a day after Noah vanished. After a nursery worker took a picture of Fridley leaving with the boy, a law enforcement effort that included Virginia State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation tracked Fridley's vehicle to the Clifton Forge residence she shared with her boyfriend.

Fridley also was charged in Alleghany County with drug possession because when officers swooped in to recover Noah, Fridley was found to be carrying methamphetamine in a cigarette pack. In February, she pleaded guilty to the drug charge and in May, was given a suspended prison term and three years of supervised probation.

According to statements earlier in the case, Noah's head was shaved after he was abducted but he was not physically harmed. The boy's mother testified in December at Fridley's preliminary hearing that Noah continued to show psychological effects from his experience.

Fridley's boyfriend, Bobby Lee Taylor, 43, also was charged in Alleghany County in with abduction and drug possession. He was found guilty on both counts last week after a plea hearing that pre-empted a trial scheduled for this month. Taylor's sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 11.