Fridley sentenced for drug charge tied to Giles toddler's abduction

COVINGTON — Nancy Renee Fridley finished the Alleghany County end of a multifaceted criminal case Tuesday with a suspended prison term and three years of supervised probation, all punishment for possessing methamphetamine.

Fridley, 46, of Clifton Forge, still faces charges of abduction and more in Giles County, where she is accused of taking toddler Noah Gabriel Trout from a church nursery during services last year. She is scheduled to begin a three-day jury trial in Giles County Circuit Court on July 25.

Fridley's Alleghany County arrest came the day after Noah's disappearance, when the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Virginia State Police, and a host of other law enforcement agencies tracked the boy to her residence — and found that Fridley was carrying meth in a cigarette pack.

In February, Fridley pleaded guilty to possessing a Schedule I or II drug, making her plea with no recommendation from prosecutors about a penalty. On Tuesday, she was back in Alleghany County Circuit Court for short sentencing hearing before Judge Ed Stein.

Stein imposed three years of supervised probation and two years of incarceration with the entire term suspended, with the possibility that it could be reimposed if Fridley breaks probation rules during the next five years.

After the hearing, Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Shaun Mabry noted that the sentence was typical for a first conviction for drug possession and within the range suggested by state guidelines. Defense attorney Charlie Moore of Warm Springs had no comment.

Fridley's boyfriend, Bobby Lee Taylor, 43, who shared the Clifton Forge mobile home where Noah was found, was charged with abduction and drug possession and has a jury trial scheduled for July 18 in Alleghany County.

Giles County investigators have said that on May 2, 2021, the day that Noah was taken from the childcare area of Riverview Baptist Church in Ripplemead, Fridley first came to the church's nursery during an early service and tried unsuccessfully to have a child released to her care.

Fridley is accused of then going to two churches in Narrows and making similar unsuccessful requests, then returning to Riverview as that church held a later service.

Nursery workers who testified at an earlier hearing identified Fridley as the woman said that she was there to pick up a child, and took Noah.

Fridley is charged in Giles County with abduction, child abuse or neglect, and three counts of attempted abduction.

