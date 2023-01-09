Fridley sentenced to 15 years in prison for abducting Giles County child

PEARISBURG — Nancy Renee Fridley was sentenced Monday to serve 15 years in prison for abducting a toddler from a church childcare area during services in May 2021.

Another 10 years of prison time were suspended and Judge Lee Harrell said that Fridley will be supervised by the probation office for five years after her release.

“You are a dangerous person,” Harrell told Fridley during her sentencing hearing in Giles County Circuit Court. “… The crime you committed is the stuff of fairytale, of the darkest fairytale.“

Noah Trout, who was 2 when he was taken from the nursery at Riverview Baptist Church in Ripplemead, was located by law enforcement about 25 hours later at Fridley‘s residence in Clifton Forge.

The boy’s head was shaved during the time that he was with Fridley and her boyfriend, but he was was otherwise physically unharmed, authorities said.

