Front Royal man died in Giles County crash, state police say

A Front Royal man died Friday in a wreck in Giles County, Virginia State Police reported Monday.

Jeffrey A. Gibson, 61, was driving a 2019 Nissan Versa west on U.S. 460 at about 9:32 p.m. when he ran off the left side of the road, hit a culvert, and turned over several times, state police said. The crash happened near U.S. 460's intersection with Virginia 774.

Gibson's vehicle ended up on its roof. He was taken to LewisGale Hospital Montgomery in Blacksburg, and died there later Friday, state police said.

He was wearing a seat belt. Investigators are considering whether fatigue contributed to the crash, state police said.

