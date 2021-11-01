 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Front Royal man died in Giles County crash, state police say

Front Royal man died in Giles County crash, state police say

{{featured_button_text}}

A Front Royal man died Friday in a wreck in Giles County, Virginia State Police reported Monday.

Jeffrey A. Gibson, 61, was driving a 2019 Nissan Versa west on U.S. 460 at about 9:32 p.m. when he ran off the left side of the road, hit a culvert, and turned over several times, state police said. The crash happened near U.S. 460's intersection with Virginia 774.

Gibson's vehicle ended up on its roof. He was taken to LewisGale Hospital Montgomery in Blacksburg, and died there later Friday, state police said.

He was wearing a seat belt. Investigators are considering whether fatigue contributed to the crash, state police said.

 

Locations

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert