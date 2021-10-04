Fugitive caught in Preston Forest cleared for return to New Jersey

Pittman was charged with possessing a stolen vehicle but the charge was dropped last month and Pittman was released. His attorney, Chris Tuck of Blacksburg, said Monday that Pittman was in the van's back seat and had no involvement in its theft or the flight from police.

A sheriff's office statement released last month said the van's occupants were wanted in New Jersey. But Tuck said that unlike others in the van, Pittman did not face charges there.

On the night of Sept. 4, with three of the van's occupants at large, a multi-agency search of Preston Forest began. A resident called the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office to report that they had seen – via a remote security camera – a masked man with a backpack walking on private property on South Jefferson Forest Road, a search warrant said. Officers found a camper there that had been broken into.

Meanwhile, a stream of Instagram posts, apparently put up by Difilippo, documented the chase from the fugitives' perspective. A video showed them in what appeared to be a basement, a search warrant said.