Fugitive caught in Preston Forest cleared for return to New Jersey

CHRISTIANSBURG — A New Jersey man who drew attention last month after fleeing down Interstate 81 and being captured in Blacksburg's upscale Preston Forest neighborhood was cleared Monday to return to his home state, where law enforcement officers said he faces charges tied to armed robbery.
Tristan William Difilippo, 18, of Florence, New Jersey, appeared in Montgomery County General District Court via a video link from the Western Virginia Regional Jail. He said that he was pleading not guilty to three misdemeanor charges but agreed that the evidence was sufficient to convict him. Judge Gino Williams sentenced him to 12 months in jail, with all of the time suspended as jointly recommended by defense attorney Dennis Nagel of Christiansburg and Chief Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Patrick Jensen. Williams also told Difilippo that he is banned from South Jefferson Forest Lane, a street in Preston Forest.
The attorneys and judge said the resolution of charges would clear the way for Difilippo to be extradited to New Jersey.
Another adult taken into custody with Difilippo had already cleared his Montgomery County charges.
Difilippo ended up with convictions for obstruction of justice, tampering with someone else's vehicle, and interfering with the property rights of another. The last charge started as a count of burglary but was amended Monday at Jensen's request. The prosecutor also said he wanted to drop a charge of receiving stolen property.
The hearing came one month after Difilippo and three companions were involved in a high-speed chase down the interstate and across Montgomery County. After their vehicle was stopped in Preston Forest, multiple law enforcement agencies converged to search for them.
According to search warrants, on Sept. 4 at just after 8 p.m., Virginia State Police spotted a minivan reported stolen in New Jersey. State police were told the minivan was involved in violent felonies including armed robbery, a search warrant said.
The minivan was near I-81's mile marker 130 and heading south. A trooper made a traffic stop but the van only paused for a few seconds on the shoulder before zooming away again.
That began a chase that went south to Exit 118, then onto Christiansburg's Roanoke Street, where the van was traveling at 90 mph, a search warrant said. The van went even faster after turning west onto U.S. 460 Business, exceeding 100 mph as it passed through the commercial strip near the New River Valley Mall.
The van continued around Blacksburg, then turned onto Coal Bank Hollow Road and into the Preston Forest neighborhood, a search warrant said. It then went onto East Benoit Drive, entered a private driveway and was blocked in, a search warrant said.
Three of the van's occupants – Difilippo and a teenage boy and girl, both minors – ran. The fourth person in the van, Dajuan Kenyotta Pittman, 20, of Burlington, New Jersey, was arrested at the scene.
Pittman was charged with possessing a stolen vehicle but the charge was dropped last month and Pittman was released. His attorney, Chris Tuck of Blacksburg, said Monday that Pittman was in the van's back seat and had no involvement in its theft or the flight from police.
A sheriff's office statement released last month said the van's occupants were wanted in New Jersey. But Tuck said that unlike others in the van, Pittman did not face charges there.
On the night of Sept. 4, with three of the van's occupants at large, a multi-agency search of Preston Forest began. A resident called the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office to report that they had seen – via a remote security camera – a masked man with a backpack walking on private property on South Jefferson Forest Road, a search warrant said. Officers found a camper there that had been broken into.
Meanwhile, a stream of Instagram posts, apparently put up by Difilippo, documented the chase from the fugitives' perspective. A video showed them in what appeared to be a basement, a search warrant said.
The search continued through the night. Early in the morning, Difilippo was found inside a vehicle, lying in the back seat and covered with a blanket, a search warrant said. He had a blue kitchen knife that looked like one that the camper's owner said had been inside it. On Difilippo's clothes was a white material that appeared to be insulation from the camper.
Later on the morning of Sept. 5, the juvenile fugitives were located as well, said search warrants and a sheriff's office statement released last month.