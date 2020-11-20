Fugitive in Roanoke shootout is arrested after police chase, long standoff

A Roanoke man recently wanted by police was taken into custody Thursday, but only after a short pursuit and a lengthy standoff.

David Hunter Wills, 25, was indicted this month on charges related to an Oct. 25 exchange of gunfire near the Days Inn on Orange Avenue.

Police said they located Wills on Thursday, alone in a vehicle in the 2000 block of Tinker Drive, but he drove away when he was approached, so officers went after him, according to a news release.

Just over a mile to the north, Wills' vehicle was disabled through a "pursuit intervention device" which flattened his tires near the intersection of Hollins and Mason Mill roads, the release said. That is near East Gate Park in northeast Roanoke.

Police said Wills refused to get out of his vehicle, prompting a standoff that lasted several hours.

A tactical response team arrived and negotiators spoke with Wills, according to the release. It said he eventually gave up "several weapons in his possession" and surrendered to police.