Fugitive manhunt continues in Montgomery County; authorities advise caution

Law enforcement teams continued searching the Brush Mountain area in the north part of Montgomery County Friday, looking for a suspect in an attempted break-in Thursday night and wanted on earlier charges that include assaults on officers.

The suspect is thought to be Shawn Michael Tolbert, who has been sought for the past week in four counties — from Botetourt County into Craig, Giles and Montgomery. Sheriff's offices urged residents to keep doors and vehicles locked.

The Craig County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page that there was a confirmed sighting of Tolbert at 11:44 p.m. Thursday in Montgomery County, "in the Brush Mountain, Farmingdale area."

Authorities described the suspect as about 5-feet-10, wearing blue jeans, black shoes, and possibly a long-sleeve purple shirt, with blonde hair in a ponytail.

Sheriff's offices asked that anyone who sees the suspect not approach him, as he is considered armed and dangerous. Instead, call 911, the sheriff's offices said.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office asked that anyone with non‐emergency tips call (540) 382‐4343.

In a Friday news release, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office outlined the events that prompted the manhunt.

On Aug. 15, Virginia State Police spotted a vehicle that looked like one involved in a theft from a Botetourt County gas station. A trooper tried to stop the vehicle, which was being driven by Tolbert, the news release said.

A pursuit began, continued into Craig County, and ended with Tolbert's vehicle wrecking along Virginia 42. Tolbert is wanted for three felony counts of eluding and reckless driving from the incident, the news release said.

Additionally, Tolbert is wanted in Craig County for criminal trespassing, obstruction, false identification, and two counts of assaulting a law enforcement officer during the pursuit.

Tolbert was not captured after the chase. As a search continued, there were possible sightings of him in Craig and Giles counties, the news release said.

On Thursday evening, Montgomery officers got a report of an attempted break-in at a home in the Brush Mountain Estates neighborhood. Security camera pictures seemed to show Tolbert.

"In some reported sightings of Tolbert it was mentioned that he may have a handgun; however, we have not been able to substantiate for certain whether he is armed or not. Regardless, we ask the public to remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings," the Montgomery County news release said.

