Fugitive wanted in Aug. 11 Botetourt County robbery, Craig County police chase caught in Dublin

A Burkeville man wanted by authorities for nearly three weeks in connection with a theft of lottery tickets from a Botetourt County gas station was taken into custody Tuesday by state, federal and local law enforcement in the town of Dublin, police said.

A Dublin resident contacted police after he saw someone he believed was Shawn Michael Tolbert, based on news coverage of the extensive manhunt, which included an Aug. 11 police pursuit that ended with a wreck in Craig County and sightings a week later in the Brush Mountain area of Montgomery County.

A Dublin police officer in an unmarked car saw the person as well. The Virginia State Police sent a tactical team to arrest Tolbert, 42, who was staying in a bus in a back yard. Dublin police announced the apprehension in a news release issued Tuesday evening. Tolbert is wanted on multiple charges in at least three jurisdictions, including two counts of felony assault on a police officer in Craig County.

No further details were released Tuesday night.