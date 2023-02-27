NEW CASTLE — A second year behind bars was added Monday to Shawn Michael Tolbert's penalty for weeks of evading law enforcement agencies last summer.

At a hearing in Craig County Circuit Court, Tolbert, 42, of Burkeville pleaded guilty to assaulting a sheriff's deputy and was sentenced to serve a year in jail, with another year suspended. Judge Joel Branscom said that the suspended time could be reimposed if Tolbert disobeyed probation rules during the 12 months that follow his release.

A plea agreement dropped a second count of assault and battery against a law enforcement officer.

Monday's hearing resolved the second of the four sets of charges brought against Tolbert after his run across several counties from authorities in August.

In January, Tolbert pleaded guilty in Montgomery County to a felony charge of eluding and was sentenced to serve a year in jail with another two years suspended.

He still faces charges in Pulaski and Roanoke counties, all stemming from a chase that began Aug. 11 on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County when a Virginia State Trooper thought Tolbert's vehicle matched the description of one involved in the theft of lottery tickets at a Botetourt County convenience store.

Officers from an assortment of agencies chased Tolbert as he fled south into Montgomery County and onto U.S. 460, then into Giles County and eventually Craig County, where a crash on Virginia 42 ended the vehicle portion of the pursuit.

Tolbert ran into the woods and escaped, according to police and prosecutor statements.

Investigators decided that Tolbert's crashed vehicle was not the same one involved in the Botetourt County theft report. But Tolbert's failure to stop for officers had made him a fugitive, the target of a weeks-long manhunt.

At the Craig County hearing, Commonwealth's Attorney Matthew Dunne called Deputy Jeffrey Bryant of the county sheriff's office to the witness stand to describe his encounter with Tolbert on Aug. 13.

Bryant testified that he was searching along a power line cut near the Huffman community when he saw someone that he thought was Tolbert. Identifying Tolbert in the courtroom, Bryant said that he had approached the man and asked his name, and that Tolbert gave an alias. The officer then asked for the man's date of birth and Tolbert gave a date, then said he couldn't remember what year he had been born.

Bryant said that he told Tolbert he was going to pat him down for weapons. After finding him unarmed, Bryant said he told Tolbert that he was taking him into custody. He told Tolbert to put his hand behind his back and Tolbert initially did — but as the deputy reached to handcuff him, Tolbert shouted, "Why are you doing this when you don't even know if I'm the guy you're looking for?"

Tolbert yanked his hands away, the deputy used his taser on him, and Tolbert ran again, vanishing once more into the woods, Bryant said.

Defense attorney Matt Schottmiller of Salem said that he had no questions for the officer and nothing to add to the prosecution account.

Tolbert was eventually arrested on Aug. 31 in Pulaski County.