Giles County authorities searching for boy reportedly taken from church
Giles County authorities searching for boy reportedly taken from church

Noah Gabriel Trout

Noah Gabriel Trout

 Courtesy of Giles County Sheriff's Office

Giles County authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 2-year-old boy who was reportedly abducted from a church in Ripplemead on Sunday.

The county Sheriff's Office said Noah Gabriel Trout was taken from a nursey at Riverview Baptist Church by an unidentified woman sometime in the afternoon.

The woman left in a dark-colored van or SUV from the church in the 210 block of Big Stony Creek Road, according to the sheriff's office. Trout was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and bright orange jacket. He has a red mark on the back of his neck, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information about the case should call the sheriff's office at 921-3842. If you see the child, call 911.

