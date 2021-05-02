Giles County authorities searching for boy reportedly taken from church

Giles County authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 2-year-old boy who was reportedly abducted from a church in Ripplemead on Sunday.

The county Sheriff's Office said Noah Gabriel Trout was taken from a nursey at Riverview Baptist Church by an unidentified woman sometime in the afternoon.

The woman left in a dark-colored van or SUV from the church in the 210 block of Big Stony Creek Road, according to the sheriff's office. Trout was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and bright orange jacket. He has a red mark on the back of his neck, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information about the case should call the sheriff's office at 921-3842. If you see the child, call 911.

