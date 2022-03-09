Giles County man dies in single-vehicle crash

Donald W. Clark, 71, of Ripplemead, died early Monday in a crash in Giles County, Virginia State Police said Wednesday.

Troopers were called to the single-vehicle wreck at 5:24 a.m., a state police news release said. They found that a 2000 Ford F-150 pickup truck had been traveling west in the eastbound lanes of Wenonah Avenue. It went off the right side of the road, crossed the median and overturned in the westbound lanes.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Wenonah Avenue and the U.S. 460 ramp, state police said.

Clark, who was driving the pickup, was thrown from vehicle and died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, state police said.

Investigators are continuing to review the wreck, state police said.

