Giles County man, found not guilty of wounding wife due to his mental health, is released from state custody

PEARISBURG — There were smiles at both the defense and prosecution tables Monday as the hearing that would wrap up Brandon Cody Boggs’ case got ready to begin.

The Giles County man and decorated military veteran, who shot his wife in the back six months ago and then was found not guilty of malicious wounding by reason of insanity, was back in the county’s circuit court so that a judge could OK his release from a state mental health facility. And unlike Boggs’ hearing last month, when attorneys sparred about his lack of a formal post-release treatment plan, both sides now agreed that Boggs should go free.

In the moments before the judge took the bench, defense attorney Jimmy Turk of Radford joked with Commonwealth’s Attorney Bobby Lilly, saying, “You don’t have anybody in here today who’s mad at you.”

Lilly grinned and leaned over the courtroom rail to talk to Boggs, 41, and his relatives, who sat together on a spectator bench.

The hearing itself lasted only minutes. Turk and Lilly agreed that state psychiatrists had prepared a conditional release plan for Boggs and that New River Valley Community Services would report every six months on his treatment and his compliance with conditions.