Giles County man, found not guilty of wounding wife due to his mental health, is released from state custody

PEARISBURG — There were smiles at both the defense and prosecution tables Monday as the hearing that would wrap up Brandon Cody Boggs’ case got ready to begin.
The Giles County man and decorated military veteran, who shot his wife in the back six months ago and then was found not guilty of malicious wounding by reason of insanity, was back in the county’s circuit court so that a judge could OK his release from a state mental health facility. And unlike Boggs’ hearing last month, when attorneys sparred about his lack of a formal post-release treatment plan, both sides now agreed that Boggs should go free.
In the moments before the judge took the bench, defense attorney Jimmy Turk of Radford joked with Commonwealth’s Attorney Bobby Lilly, saying, “You don’t have anybody in here today who’s mad at you.”
Lilly grinned and leaned over the courtroom rail to talk to Boggs, 41, and his relatives, who sat together on a spectator bench.
The hearing itself lasted only minutes. Turk and Lilly agreed that state psychiatrists had prepared a conditional release plan for Boggs and that New River Valley Community Services would report every six months on his treatment and his compliance with conditions.
Judge Lee Harrell accepted the release plan, meaning Boggs would no longer be in state custody, and said that it would remain under seal, or out of the public’s view. The judge said he did not want to wait six months for an update on how Boggs is doing, and he scheduled a review hearing for Oct. 12.
The specific conditions of Boggs’ release were not discussed at the hearing. Afterward, Lilly said that since the release plan had been sealed, all he could say was that there were “specific conditions for where he’s living, treatment that’s ongoing, and how his treatment is being monitored.”
Boggs was arrested Oct. 28 after county dispatchers received a late morning call about a shooting at his home in the 2100 block of Guinea Mountain Road, between Pearisburg and Eggleston. Boggs’ wife, Amy Boggs, met an officer there and said that her husband had shot her, a search warrant said.
Amy Boggs had fled and Brandon Boggs had left the scene as well, though he was taken into custody later that day and charged with malicious wounding and using a firearm to commit a felony.
Officers found 51 firearms, including pistols, shotguns and rifles, in the home and removed them, a search warrant said.
The Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services conducted a mental health evaluation and determined that Boggs was not mentally competent when he shot his wife. At a March 15 hearing, Harrell accepted Boggs’ pleas of not guilty by reason of insanity to both charges. Boggs’ care was turned over to the state mental health system.
Such custody can last for years, even decades. Boggs’ recovery came much more quickly.
On May 5, Boggs appeared in the county’s circuit court via a video link from Central State Hospital in Petersburg and said that he was ready to be released. Harrell disagreed, however, noting that while state doctors recommended Boggs’ release, they had not yet prepared a formal plan outlining what treatment he should have, and what restrictions he should be placed under.
Harrell then scheduled Monday’s hearing to give doctors more time to prepare the release plan.
Boggs’ wife testified at the May 5 hearing that she did not fear her husband. Amy Boggs said last month that she anticipated living away from the family home for some period of time after Boggs’ release, until doctors said they thought it was the right time for her to return.
Amy Boggs and Turk said last month that they anticipated that much of Boggs’ treatment would be through the U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs facilities in Salem. Turk said Brandon Boggs served in the U.S. Army Reserves and earned commendations that included a Bronze Star for an undercover mission in Afghanistan.