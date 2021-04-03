Giles County man gets 43-year sentence for fatal home invasion

At Wednesday’s long-delayed sentencing hearing, Commonwealth’s Attorney Bobby Lilly asked for a punishment that would keep Cecil from creating any more devastation, saying that if Cecil had not organized the home invasion, Dakota Ryan Bailey would not have died.

Bailey, 20, was one of five people, including Cecil’s son, who joined Cecil in kicking down the door of Anthony Dewayne Gautier’s residence on Stockpen Mountain Road. The group wore masks and carried guns. As they rushed into the house, Gautier opened fire, killing Bailey and wounding Cecil with a shot that Cecil said hit his kidney.

The shooting was found to be in self defense. But Gautier, 34, had a felony record and ended up with two years to serve in jail for illegally possessing a firearm.

Defense attorney Mark Anderson of Christiansburg noted that Cecil’s son, Darren Justin Cecil, received 23 years in prison for his own role in the home invasion. Anderson asked that David Cecil receive no more time than his son had.

The elder Cecil said he still hoped to somehow be with his family outside of prison. “All I want to do is be free and walk out those doors again … second chance, third chance, whatever,” Cecil said.