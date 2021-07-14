Giles County police officer is charged with involuntary manslaughter following fatal 2020 crash

A police officer from the Giles County town of Narrows was indicted and arrested Tuesday on a charge of involuntary manslaughter tied to a July 2020 crash.
Chad Jeffrey Stilley, 43, also faces charges of reckless driving and failing to yield the right of way. All three charges are tied to a fatal wreck that occurred July 24, 2020.
Police Chief Bentley Ratcliffe said Wednesday that Stilley has been with the town force since 2017 and was placed on administrative leave after being indicted. He declined to say if Stilley is being paid while on leave.
"Chad's been a good officer for me," Ratcliffe said.
Blacksburg attorney Chris Tuck said that he is representing Stilley but was working with the Virginia State Bar to determine what he could say about the case at this stage.
Radford Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Rehak, who was appointed as special prosecutor, said the person killed in the crash was Michael A. Acord.
A Virginia State Police news release last year said that Acord's death came during a police pursuit but gave no details of why he was being chased. The 28-year-old Rich Creek man was on a 2020 Harley-Davidson FXS, state police said, and was headed west on U.S. 460 in Narrows when he swerved around traffic stopped at an intersection. The motorcycle "rolled onto its side and slid into the side of a Town of Narrows police vehicle that was stopped in the roadway," the state police news release said.
The police vehicle, a 2019 Dodge Charger, had its emergency equipment activated when it was hit, state police said. Rehak said Wednesday that Stilley was in the Charger.
The crash happened a few minutes after 10 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 460 and Third Street.
Acord, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene, state police said last year.
Ratcliffe said he could not discuss details of the crash or the chase that led up to it, but said he was puzzled why Stilley was charged so long afterward.
"The Virginia State Police investigated and cleared it," Ratcliffe said. "Why this charge was brought back up ... I have no idea."
Stilley was taken to the New River Valley Regional Jail on Wednesday but bonded out. He does not have another court hearing scheduled yet.