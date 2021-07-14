Giles County police officer is charged with involuntary manslaughter following fatal 2020 crash

A police officer from the Giles County town of Narrows was indicted and arrested Tuesday on a charge of involuntary manslaughter tied to a July 2020 crash.

Chad Jeffrey Stilley, 43, also faces charges of reckless driving and failing to yield the right of way. All three charges are tied to a fatal wreck that occurred July 24, 2020.

Police Chief Bentley Ratcliffe said Wednesday that Stilley has been with the town force since 2017 and was placed on administrative leave after being indicted. He declined to say if Stilley is being paid while on leave.

"Chad's been a good officer for me," Ratcliffe said.

Blacksburg attorney Chris Tuck said that he is representing Stilley but was working with the Virginia State Bar to determine what he could say about the case at this stage.

Radford Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Rehak, who was appointed as special prosecutor, said the person killed in the crash was Michael A. Acord.