Giles County search warrants describe alleged shooting of two wives

PEARISBURG — A Giles County man allegedly killed his wife, then shot himself, then called for help – only to have the couple's son, a rescue squad member, arrive to help the ambulance crew.
Another county man, accused of wounding his wife in a separate incident just a few miles away, had 51 firearms in his home.
These and other details emerged in search warrants recently filed in cases involving Brandon Cody Boggs and Donald Eugene Collins, two Giles County men who investigators say shot their wives last month.
Boggs, 41, remained in the New River Valley Regional Jail Tuesday, held on charges of malicious wounding and using a firearm to commit a felony. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 11 in the county's Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
In the case of Collins, 60, the sheriff's office said last month that it obtained warrants for second-degree murder and using a firearm to commit a felony. But as of Tuesday, Collins, 60, had not been actually charged in connection with the death of his wife, Doretta Collins, 64.
Authorities are waiting to see if he will survive a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Commonwealth's Attorney Bobby Lilly said.
The shootings began Oct. 28. The first occurred at the house Boggs shared with his wife in the 2100 block of Guinea Mountain Road, located in the county between Pearisburg and Eggleston.
According to a search warrant and a statement that the county sheriff's office made on Facebook last month, emergency dispatchers got a call at 11:38 a.m. An officer encountered Boggs' wife, who said that her husband shot her in the back and that she had fled the residence, a search warrant said.
Boggs had also left the house, the sheriff's office statement said, and was arrested later on Oct. 28.
Support Local Journalism
A search warrant said investigators removed 51 guns, including shotguns, rifles and pistols, from Boggs' home, along with two 9mm cartridge cases, and a variety of ammunition and firearms components.
The second shooting was discovered on Oct. 31, when dispatchers got a call at about 12:26 p.m. that someone at a home in the 100 block of Royal Drive, between Pearisburg and Pembroke, needed medical assistance. The caller said he had COVID-19 and was having trouble breathing, a search warrant said.
A Carilion ambulance was dispatched and emergency medical technicians identified the caller as Donald Collins. He had a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen, a search warrant said.
Soon, Miller Collins, Donald and Doretta Collins' son and a member of the Giles Lifesaving and Rescue Squad, also arrived at the house, a search warrant said.
Donald Collins handed his son a gun that had been on the floor next to a recliner, and Miller Collins cleared its chamber and set it on a counter, a search warrant said.
A search warrant said that as Donald Collins was being loaded into the ambulance, Sean Farewell of the Carilion ambulance crew asked him if he had shot himself. Donald Collins said that he had, a search warrant said.
Farewell then asked Donald Collins where his wife was and Collins answered that he had shot her and she was in the house, a search warrant said.
Farewell went back inside to find Doretta Collins and met Miller Collins coming out of the home's master bedroom. Miller Collins said, "Mom has been shot she's dead," a search warrant said.
Farewell found Doretta Collins on a bed covered with a blanket. From her body's condition, Farewell estimated that she died about 24 hours before.
A sheriff's office investigator met Donald Collins at Carilion Giles Community Hospital, read him his Miranda rights, and asked what happened. Donald Collins said that he shot his wife, a search warrant said.
Investigators searched the couple's house and removed two pistols, a holster, two cartridge cases, and one bullet, along with two cellphones and a recording device, a search warrant said.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.