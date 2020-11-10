Giles County search warrants describe alleged shooting of two wives

According to a search warrant and a statement that the county sheriff's office made on Facebook last month, emergency dispatchers got a call at 11:38 a.m. An officer encountered Boggs' wife, who said that her husband shot her in the back and that she had fled the residence, a search warrant said.

Boggs had also left the house, the sheriff's office statement said, and was arrested later on Oct. 28.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A search warrant said investigators removed 51 guns, including shotguns, rifles and pistols, from Boggs' home, along with two 9mm cartridge cases, and a variety of ammunition and firearms components.

The second shooting was discovered on Oct. 31, when dispatchers got a call at about 12:26 p.m. that someone at a home in the 100 block of Royal Drive, between Pearisburg and Pembroke, needed medical assistance. The caller said he had COVID-19 and was having trouble breathing, a search warrant said.

A Carilion ambulance was dispatched and emergency medical technicians identified the caller as Donald Collins. He had a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen, a search warrant said.

Soon, Miller Collins, Donald and Doretta Collins' son and a member of the Giles Lifesaving and Rescue Squad, also arrived at the house, a search warrant said.