Giles County toddler's abduction brings Clifton Forge man five years behind bars

An Alleghany County man who took part in the abduction of a 2-year-old from a Giles County church — and who introduced the boy to Clifton Forge neighbors as his son — was sentenced Tuesday to serve five years in prison, court records said.

Bobby Lee Taylor, 44, was convicted earlier this year of abduction and drug possession, both stemming from the May 2, 2021, disappearance of Noah Gabriel Trout from a childcare room at Riverview Baptist Church in Ripplemead during worship services.

Taylor's girlfriend, Nancy Renee Fridley, 46, was convicted of the same charges, along with two counts of attempted abduction from visits she made to other Giles County church nurseries, and child neglect for taking a custodial role over Noah without inquiring about any medical issues that he might face.

At a recent hearing for Fridley, Giles County Commonwealth's Attorney said that Fridley told Taylor twice that she was pregnant, that she gave birth while he was in prison for prior offenses, and that the Department of Social Services took the child before his release. But none of this was true, Lilly said.

Last year, Fridley told Taylor that she was regaining custody of the boys, abducted Noah from a church nursery, and brought him back to her and Taylor's residence in Clifton Forge, Lilly said.

He said that Fridley went to several church childcare areas and said that she was there to pick up a young child. She was turned away at two churches, but at Riverview, a childcare worker asked if Fridley was there to pick up Noah and Fridley said yes.

Despite Fridley and Taylor introducing Noah to neighbors as "Bobby Jr.," the boy was not related to them, Lilly said. Fridley's stories of being pregnant were impossible because she had had a hysterectomy, the prosecutor added.

A day after the boy was taken, law enforcement officers tracked Fridley to Alleghany County and swooped in to rescue Noah. Noah was not physically harmed, Lilly said. Fridley and Taylor were arrested and were found to have methamphetamine, prosecutors have said.

Court records posted after Taylor's sentencing hearing in Alleghany County Circuit Court showed he received an active sentence of five years behind bars. Another nine years were suspended. Taylor is to be supervised by the probation office for three years after his release.

Taylor's sentence covered the two charges related to last year's abduction and an unrelated charge of forging employment records.

Fridley, who faced charges in both Alleghany and Giles counties, resolved her drug charge with a guilty plea and a suspended prison sentence and supervised probation. She also pleaded guilty to abduction and the other charges, and is scheduled to return to Giles County Circuit Court on Dec. 7 for sentencing on those.