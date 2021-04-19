Gina Hall murder case: Pulaski Co. prosecutor opposes parole for Epperly

Decades ago, a former Pulaski County prosecutor became the first in Virginia to win a murder conviction without finding the victim's body.

On Monday, the county's current commonwealth's attorney announced that he remains steadfast on the same case — by opposing parole for Stephen Matteson Epperly, who in 1980 was found guilty of killing 18-year-old Radford University student Gina Renee Hall.

Epperly, now 68, began serving a life sentence before Virginia abolished parole. Periodically a state panel considers whether to let him out of prison. In November 2019, Epperly was turned down for geriatric parole.

Justin Griffith, who is in his first year as Pulaski County commonwealth's attorney, wrote in a letter he released Monday that though Hall's murder and Epperly's conviction occurred three years before his birth, he was asking the parole board to let him speak when Epperly's case is considered again.

Epperly is scheduled for a parole hearing on May 17 in Richmond, Griffith wrote.

"I am proud to speak for this whole County and urge you to see fit that Epperly remains incarcerated," Griffith wrote in a letter to the parole board. "… He is exactly where he needs to be and he needs to remain there for the rest of his natural life."