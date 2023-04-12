A girl was detained by Roanoke police Tuesday afternoon after a fight broke out at Patrick Henry High School between classes.

The Roanoke Police Department said officers responded to a disorder at the high school at about 2:30 p.m.

Karen Leslie, the school's principal, said in a message to families that two students began fighting "during the Bridge class change."

"The fight did draw a crowd, and school resources officers responded, breaking up the fight," Leslie said. "These behaviors will not be tolerated. Please talk with your students so we can finish the year strong."

Roanoke police officers "ultimately" sought petitions for one girl for assaulting a law enforcement officer, Caitlyn Cline, the department's public information officer, said in an email Wednesday.

"The petitions were granted and she was transported to Roanoke Valley Juvenile Detention Center," Cline said. "Further details about what led to the disorder aren’t available at this time. Additional charges on juveniles involved may be pending."