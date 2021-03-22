Grand jury delivers indictments in South River Market explosion

Rockbridge County authorities have arrested a man in the 2019 Buena Vista gas station explosion that killed four people and injured three others.

A news release from the county commonwealth's attorney says that Phillip Ray Westmoreland is jailed without bail on four counts of involuntary manslaughter. The news release gave no other identifying information about Westmoreland, and Commonwealth's Attorney Jared Moon declined to provide any details beyond what was in the news release.

The May 10, 2019, explosion at the South River Market killed the store's owner, Roger Lee Roberts, 69; his son, Kevin Tate Roberts, 44; his granddaughter, Samantha Gail Lewis, 27; and a longtime patron, Paul Dewayne Ruley, 54. Kevin Roberts and Lewis were working at the store that day.

According to the news release, the Rockbridge County Sheriff's Office requested that Virginia State Police conduct the investigation. Its Salem Field Office gave its files on the case to Moon's office in December 2019. Moon petitioned the county's circuit court to empanel a special grand jury, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed its proceedings, the release states.

The grand jury met for three days last week, then handed up indictments.

