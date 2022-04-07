Grand jury gets Radford abduction case

RADFORD — A grand jury will consider just one of the abduction charges filed against Deshawn Kiree Tucker, a Pulaski County man accused of taking a woman from a Radford parking lot and sending her to Henry County as repayment of a $2,000 debt.

At a Thursday preliminary hearing in Radford General District Court, Judge Erin DeHart dismissed one of the two original abduction charges that Tucker faced, but the certified the other.

Tucker, 29, of Dublin, was arrested in January after what Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Rehak described at earlier hearings as the abduction of two women from the parking lot of the Food City grocery store in Radford. Yet testimony at Thursday's hearing from one of the women did not describe the second woman as a fellow victim.

Instead, the second woman helped to initiate the series of events, according to Thursday's testimony.

After that testimony, defense attorney Robert Canard of Christiansburg asked that charge that Tucker abducted the second woman be dismissed. DeHart quickly did so.

But the judge rejected Canard's argument that there was not enough evidence to justify the remaining charge, that Tucker abducted his former girlfriend with the intent that she be defiled for his own financial gain.

The Roanoke Times is not naming the woman who testified Thursday.

Her testimony detailed the early stages of an incident that began on the night of Jan. 10 in Radford and ended the next day outside Fieldale. In Henry County, three people face charges related to the incident that include rape, abduction and receiving money for procuring prostitution.

The woman, 20, testified that she had briefly dated Tucker but that the relationship ended in September or October 2021. Tucker had loaned her $2,000 to buy a Hyundai Sonata but she did not repay him, the woman said.

On Jan. 10, she and the second woman involved in the case — who at the time was her best friend, the woman said — spent the evening riding around in the Hyundai. They traveled to Roanoke and back to Radford, where the second woman was to meet someone in the Food City parking lot. That someone turned out to be Tucker, who parked his SUV behind the Hyundai, the woman testified.

She said she had been avoiding Tucker and was surprised to see him. Tucker got out of his car and spoke to her through her driver's window, saying that he needed his money and that "we could do this the easy way or the hard way," the woman said.

As they spoke, the second woman left the Hyundai and got into the driver's seat of the SUV, the woman said.

The woman said that she also got into the SUV, sitting in the front passenger seat while Tucker got in a back seat. He said they were going to Dublin, where he lived.

At his apartment, she said, Tucker got a FaceTime call from a man whom he told that the woman could work off a debt.

The woman said that she thought she would be asked to sell drugs and that the alternative might have been to suffer a physical beating.

Instead, she said, she was driven to Floyd County, where she left Tucker's SUV for a vehicle driven by a man from Henry County. Tucker gave the man money, then left, she said.

The woman broke into tears as she recounted next being taken to Henry County. There, she testified, she was forced into sexual acts with several men.

At some point, the woman said, she downloaded an app onto her phone that would send her parents notifications about her location. On Jan. 11, she texted the Henry County Sheriff's Office and asked for help. Deputies soon arrived.

Canard argued that the woman's account did not show that Tucker forced her to go with him, that he had any intent she would be assaulted or that he gained financially from the episode.

DeHart said that while parts of what happened remained unclear, the woman's story indicated enough about Tucker's actions for one of the abduction charges to move forward.

"It appears to the court to be a bigger plan, a bigger picture, from the beginning," DeHart said.

Tucker attended his hearing via a video link from the New River Valley Regional Jail, where he has been held since his arrest.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.