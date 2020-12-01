Grand jury next stop for driver accused of hitting Christiansburg wheelchair couple, then running

CHRISTIANSBURG — A driver accused of running into two pedestrians can only be charged once, a prosecutor said Tuesday.
Randy Castillo, 23, of Christiansburg, faced two felony charges of hit and run after an October incident on Peppers Ferry Road in which a man in a wheelchair and the woman who accompanied him were injured. At a Tuesday hearing in Montgomery County General District Court, one of the hit-and-run charges was dropped.
The other was sent on to a grand jury, which will decide if there is sufficient evidence to try Castillo in the county's Circuit Court.
After the hearing, county Commonwealth's Attorney Mary Pettitt said that prosecutors asked to drop one of the counts because a review of case law found that the charge covered any number of victims.
"You can only charge one count regardless of the number of people hit," according to case law, Pettitt wrote in an email.
Castillo, who was identified as Travis Castillo by the county sheriff's office in a statement after his arrest, was charged after a vehicle hit two pedestrians on the night of Oct. 18 in the 2100 block of Peppers Ferry Road, west of Christiansburg's town limits. The pickup truck involved in the crash left the scene, sparking an overnight search and a sheriff's office appeal on Facebook for tips from the public.
Information sent in response to that appeal led officers to the white Chevrolet 1500, found about two miles from where the pedestrians were hit, then to Castillo, the sheriff's office said in October.
The couple was hospitalized after the incident.
Castillo was being held Tuesday in the Montgomery County Jail.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.