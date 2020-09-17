Grand jury to get case of Montgomery County man charged with killing wife

CHRISTIANSBURG — A grand jury will be the next to look at the evidence against Gerard P. Tompkins, a Montgomery County man accused of killing his wife in May.

Tompkins, who was 58 when he was arrested, made a brief appearance via a video link from jail Thursday in Montgomery County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. At the hearing, Tompkins and defense attorney Dennis Nagel of Christiansburg, who was present in the courtroom, told Judge Robert Viar that Tompkins would waive a preliminary hearing where the prosecution would have to outline the case against him.

Instead, Tompkins agreed that there was sufficient evidence for a grand jury to review the case and decide if he should be tried in the county’s Circuit Court.

Viar sent the case on, saying a grand jury that is to meet in January likely will take it up.

Tompkins was charged with second-degree murder after the May 19 death of his wife, Michelle L. Tompkins.

No details of the alleged slaying were presented at Thursday’s hearing. Afterward, Commonwealth’s Attorney Mary Pettitt declined to discuss the case, saying more information would have to come out in future court proceedings.