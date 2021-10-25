Guilty plea entered in fatal 2020 motorcycle wreck in Roanoke

A Roanoke man pleaded guilty to aggravated involuntary manslaughter Monday for an early morning motorcycle wreck that claimed the life of his girlfriend last year.

Christopher Charles Roberts stood in court to express his regret to the family of Kasey Lynn Carpenter.

“I’d just like to apologize,” he said, turning toward them as he added he wanted to take responsibility for what happened on the morning of Dec. 4.

“I am sorry for it,” he said. “I just want to say that to you face-to-face.”

Carpenter, a 21-year-old on the cusp of graduating nursing school, was fatally injured just before 5 a.m. when Roberts lost control of his motorcycle in the 4800 block of Frontage Road Northwest, according to her obituary and information released by police.

The motorcycle was found, frame broken, more than 200 feet from the starting point of the crash’s skid, authorities said in court. It collided with a barrier fence next to the road, and bent the fence’s metal poles nearly in half.

Roberts, who broke his neck and arm in the collision, told investigators he wrecked while coming up across a hill in the roadway. He also admitted to using methamphetamine, said assistant prosecutor John Beamer.