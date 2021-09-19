Guilty pleas continue in Icy Roads meth case

CHRISTIANSBURG — Another two people charged in Montgomery County’s Icy Roads methamphetamine distribution case pleaded guilty last week, leaving just a handful of the 30 defendants still to resolve their charges.

Kimberly Ann Johnson, 32, of Willis, and Kimberly Denise Potts, 43, of Christiansburg, pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Circuit Court under agreements similar to those presented in other recent Icy Roads hearings.

Both were convicted of conspiring to possess more than 10 grams of meth with the intent to distribute it, and received 10-year prison sentences and $100 fines. Johnson’s prison sentence was to be suspended after she served 12 months, Judge Robert Turk ordered; while Judge Mike Fleenor suspended Potts’ entire term. Both were to be supervised by the probation office for five years after their release, with unsupervised probation for another five years.

For Johnson, whose hearing was Monday, the plea agreement was to bring release from jail within hours because she had already served enough time since her arrest, agreed defense attorney Brandon Ratliff of Blacksburg and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Erin Little.