Guilty pleas end Giles County church child solicitation case

PEARISBURG — Justin Elliott Graves pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges that he solicited nude pictures from a boy in a Giles County church youth group that he helped supervise, and received a sentence that included mandatory sex offender treatment and prison.

Graves, 32, was arrested in April 2021 after a series of incidents involving a youth group at the Riverview Baptist Church in Ripplemead. Graves, a volunteer with the youth group, asked a boy for pictures of the boy's anatomy, calling it a "trust-building exercise," and tried to put his hands down the boy's pants during a church trip to South Carolina, according to a prosecutor's statements earlier in the case.

The boy's call for help to his parents, and their immediate drive south from Giles County to South Carolina to retrieve him, prevented anything more from occurring.

Graves' arrest came days before toddler Noah Gabriel Trout was abducted from Riverview Baptist Church's nursery during Sunday services. Law enforcement officers tracked Noah to a residence in Clifton Forge a day later and the boy was recovered safely. A couple faces an assortment of charges in Giles and Alleghany counties related to Noah's disappearance.

Prosecutors and investigators have said that the two cases at the church were not related.

On Wednesday, Graves appeared for his hearing via a video link from the New River Valley Regional Jail and pleaded guilty to three felony counts of soliciting a minor to appear in a pornographic image and five misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Judge Lee Harrell imposed five-year sentences for each felony and 12 months for each misdemeanor, then said that after Graves served three years, the rest would be suspended for 15 years.

The judge said Graves will be supervised by the probation office for five years after his release, must undergo sex offender treatment, and take substance abuse and mental health evaluations and comply with whatever treatment recommendations follow. He cannot use alcohol or anything containing THC, Harrell said.

Additionally, Graves is not allowed to be around children or communicate with them without supervision, cannot use the Internet or social media, and must let probation or law enforcement officers search his phones and electronic devices, Harrell said.

After the hearing, defense attorney Dave Rhodes of Christiansburg noted that while Graves requested naked pictures, none were ever sent to him.

Rhodes said that Graves is sorry for what he did. Long involved with the church and having lived all his life in Giles and Montgomery counties, Graves does not plan to return to Giles County after his release, Rhodes said.

