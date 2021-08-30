Guilty verdict follows pleas in Montgomery County motorcyclist's shooting

CHRISTIANSBURG — The wounding of a motorcyclist last year in the Prices Fork community was caused by road rage and drunkenness, a prosecutor said Monday.

In a hearing in Montgomery County Circuit Court, Joseph Edward Lambert, 65, was convicted of shooting from a vehicle and malicious wounding. Judge Robert Turk scheduled a sentencing hearing for Jan 10.

Defense attorney Patrick Kenney of Roanoke asked that Lambert be allowed to remain free on bond so that he could continue to receive psychiatric treatment as well as medical care for back problems. Kenney noted that prior to the Oct. 16 incident that led to Lambert's arrest, he had had no criminal record.

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Erin Little asked that Lambert be jailed, saying that Lambert was drunk and in the midst of an episode of road rage when he shot a motorcyclist. Lambert did not know the man he shot, Little said.

Turk said Lambert could remain free pending sentencing but would be supervised by the probation office.

Court records list Lambert as residing in Newport. A statement about the shooting that the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office issued last fall described Lambert as being from New Castle.

The man who was shot was treated and released from a hospital, the sheriff's office said last year.

