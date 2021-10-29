Gun charges tied to break-in, not shooting, in Giles County case

PEARISBURG — William Dee Martin and Angela Denise Boyd are accused of various gun crimes tied to a Giles County break-in last spring – but not the actual wounding of a man who chased out of his home and shot. That could change as their cases head to a grand jury, a prosecutor said Friday.
A fuller description of an April 20 altercation at the home Calvin Dale Riggs Jr. began to emerge during preliminary hearings for Martin, 45, of Newport, and Boyd, 51, of New Castle, Friday in Giles County General District Court. Riggs testified that Boyd had entered his house after midnight and put a pistol to his forehead, and that as he fled through his yard, he heard multiple shots and was wounded in his leg.
Judge Greg Mooney certified an array of charges to the grand jury, which is scheduled to consider Boyd and Martin's cases in January. The grand jury will decide if they should be tried in the county's Circuit Court.
Martin is charged with conspiring to enter a home while armed to commit larceny, attempting to enter a home while armed to commit larceny, and use of a firearm to commit a felony. Boyd faces the same charges, plus a count of possessing a gun after being convicted of a nonviolent felony.
After the preliminary hearings, Giles County Commonwealth's Attorney Bobby Lilly said that the grand jury may also be asked to consider issuing an indictment for the wounding of Riggs, who still has a bullet in his leg.
In his testimony Friday, Riggs said that Boyd did not shoot him. Other statements Friday indicated that both Boyd's pistol and Martin's rifle were fired. At an earlier hearing in the case, Lilly said that video from Riggs' security camera showed Martin chasing Riggs and shooting.
Riggs testified that on the night of the confrontation, there were several people at his house when he saw – via a security camera – two vehicles arrive. Boyd got out of one and came into the house, shouting.
"It was just a lot of anger about a lot of misunderstood things," Riggs said.
Asked by Boyd's attorney, Aaron Houchens of Salem, if Boyd was upset because she thought that Riggs and another person stole tools and other items from her, Riggs said yes.
Boyd pulled out a handgun, pressed its muzzle to his forehead, and said, "I'll shoot you," Riggs testified. He said he ran out of the house.
"I freaked out — tried to get out the door as fast as I could," Riggs recounted.
Martin was outside. As Riggs ran, the gunshots began, Riggs said. He said that he was deafened for days afterward.