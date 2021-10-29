Gun charges tied to break-in, not shooting, in Giles County case

PEARISBURG — William Dee Martin and Angela Denise Boyd are accused of various gun crimes tied to a Giles County break-in last spring – but not the actual wounding of a man who chased out of his home and shot. That could change as their cases head to a grand jury, a prosecutor said Friday.

A fuller description of an April 20 altercation at the home Calvin Dale Riggs Jr. began to emerge during preliminary hearings for Martin, 45, of Newport, and Boyd, 51, of New Castle, Friday in Giles County General District Court. Riggs testified that Boyd had entered his house after midnight and put a pistol to his forehead, and that as he fled through his yard, he heard multiple shots and was wounded in his leg.

Judge Greg Mooney certified an array of charges to the grand jury, which is scheduled to consider Boyd and Martin's cases in January. The grand jury will decide if they should be tried in the county's Circuit Court.

Martin is charged with conspiring to enter a home while armed to commit larceny, attempting to enter a home while armed to commit larceny, and use of a firearm to commit a felony. Boyd faces the same charges, plus a count of possessing a gun after being convicted of a nonviolent felony.