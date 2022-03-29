Gun fired in Lucy Addison Middle School restroom

A gun was fired in the bathroom at Lucy Addison Middle School on Tuesday. No one was injured.

Roanoke City Public Schools released a statement just before 3 p.m. indicating that police and school administrators were on the scene and investigating. Parents were asked to stay away from the school, which was placed on lockdown.

Less than an hour after it started, the lockdown was lifted. Students were then dismissed and parents allowed to come pick up their children.

“Parents may come to the school to pick up their students,” a second RCPS statement said.

Parents have been asked to bring identification and go to either Door 1 off 5th Street or Door 13 off 8th Street to pick up their student.

“If they are not able to pick up their student, we will transport any students remaining at the school home by bus beginning at 4:30 p.m.,” the statement said.

The shooting is the second to impact city students in one week. On March 22, a school bus transporting five James Madison Middle School students was struck by a stray bullet during its afternoon run. No one was injured in that incident, either.

School division counselors are available to support the school community. For immediate support, call (540) 981-8181 for Carilion CONNECT.