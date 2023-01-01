Gun violence in Roanoke remains at steady, high level, with city's focus on long-term solutions

The level of gun violence in Roanoke in 2022 was not all that different from 2021’s high totals, according to the Roanoke Police Department’s most recent statistics.

As of Dec. 18, the city had recorded 65 incidents in which a victim was hit by gunfire since Jan. 1, 2022. Seventeen of those were homicides. In the same time frame in 2021, there were 66 gunshot incidents, of which 15 were homicides. Gun violence has surged in Roanoke since 2019, when 37 people were shot, 11 of them killed. It mirrors a national trend.

“Obviously, over 60 incidents of gunfire in which someone was hit by gunfire is not a good number, but I’m happy that the strategies that have been implemented, both on the prevention side and the enforcement side, are not allowing increases of that,” Roanoke Police Chief Same Roman said Thursday. “Now, you have to find a way to really hone those in, what’s working and what’s not, to try to create reductions. That’s the name of the game now: Reduction.”

Joe Cobb, a city council member and chair of the city’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission, said the seemingly stagnant data doesn’t mean the city isn’t working to address the problem.

“What we keep trying to convey to people is, if we’re doing prevention and intervention work, it tends to be long-term focused,” Cobb said Thursday. “I think gun access is a big issue that we’ve not yet tackled.”

In his Dec. 5 report to the city council, Roman said more than 300 firearms had been seized in the city by the department. The chief said Thursday that many guns on Roanoke streets are accessed illegally through black markets and brought into the city from out of state.

“Our success will be interrupting the black market, interrupting the cycle, the undercurrent, of how people get guns. That’s difficult, because someone can go to New York City, or another source city, and literally bring a trunkload of illegal firearms back to our city and sell them in the black market,” Roman said. “How do you combat that, except through collaboration, networking partnership with our federal partners, to ensure that we’re doing everything we can to curb the illegal black market of guns.”

But guns aren’t the only thing causing deaths in Roanoke. According to the Virginia Department of Health, 43 people died from drug overdoses in the city between Jan. 1 and June 30. That’s more than double the number of gun-related homicides, as of Dec. 18.

“I don’t think one problem is bigger than the other. When people are dying, it is a huge problem. Just because we are really focusing on on gun violence doesn’t absolve us from our need to really focus on what’s causing overdose issues, as well,” Roman said. “After every overdose case, we make a meaningful effort to try to find the origin of where that illegal drug came from to hold those people accountable.”

The chief said his department’s gun violence enforcement efforts are “aggressive.”

“It is aggressive enforcement of the laws, and aggressive chasing of those who continue to create harm in our community. Charges, prosecution and hopefully jail sentences,” Roman said. “That’s what we want for people who choose not to be productive members of our community.”

But homicide and shooting investigations take time. Of the 65 gunshot incidents reported Dec. 18, only 18 of them had been closed by an arrest.

“Clearance rates are often dictated by circumstances we have no control over, but yet we are accountable and report on those numbers,” Roman said. “If someone is hit by gunfire, police arrive, and they absolutely say, ‘I don’t want to talk to you, and I’m not talking to you,’ what do you do with that? That’s a challenge.”

The chief said that while police would like to make arrests and locate suspects quickly, officers rarely encounter offenders that make confessions.

“Many of our citizens I think have been acclimated to a CSI show, where really the plot is to solve it within the 48 minutes of the show, minus the commercials,” Roman said. “In real life, it just does not work like that. You want a compelling case, so when you do get to court, or when you do present a case to the commonwealth attorney, it’s a winnable case. It’s a case where there is absolutely no doubt who the guilty person is. There’s a host of search warrants and DNA and analysis and interviews and just a whole litany of things that really occur, and that’s not an overnight or an immediate thing.”

But the chief said his officers know who the potential shooting suspects are in the city. As of Dec. 18, 25 of the city’s 35 known gun violence offenders were Black males between the ages of 19 and 55, according to the latest gun violence statistics report. Of the year’s 65 shootings, 57 victims were Black males, 12 of them between the ages of 30 and 35.

“The fact is, yes, a large amount of Black males are either the victim or the perpetrator of gun violence,” Roman said. “And so not only do we operate in the enforcement, where we go after those people who are responsible for those crimes, but we also have a foot in prevention, too. How do we get to this generation to let them know that there is a different way than gun violence?

“We try to create a footprint in at-risk areas with at-risk individuals, to make sure that we not only do everything we possibly can to enforce the laws. But also, what can we do to not be in a position to have to enforce the laws?” Roman continued. “How do we prevent someone in an at-risk area and an at-risk demographic thinking that the way is to pick up a gun and fire it?”

The police department has officers specifically appointed to intervene in domestic situations that may lead to gun violence. For the last two years, no domestic aggravated assaults — nonfatal shootings between family members — have been recorded in the city.

“That just doesn’t generally happen out of the blue. There’s a lead up to that. Before someone is shot by a loved one, they’re probably going to have several arguments, there are probably going to be several simple assaults. And our job as law enforcement, as well as the prosecutorial side, is to interrupt that cycle. And have we been successful in doing that? I would like to think so,” Roman said, adding that the department has other officers assigned to addressing potential gun violence offenders.

“We certainly try to get to the root of that and try to interject ourselves, perhaps when we notice that there is what the streets would know as ‘beef’ between two different groups,” Roman continued. “We try to inject ourselves into that and interrupt that cycle.”

Roman said his department is working in tandem with the Gun Violence Prevention Commission, the Youth and Gang Violence Prevention Team and other city offices to prevent shootings.

“I think that is really the key ingredient to success,” Roman said. “We’re all collectively working toward the common goal, and each of our work complements the other bodies of work. That’s the secret. I’m proud to say that I think that that is occurring here in our community, and we will see the results of that sometime down the road.”

Cobb said the commission has secured and distributed thousands of dollars over the course of the calendar year, beginning with the Gun Violence Intervention Program grant, which was $500,000.

“Three hundred and seventy-five thousand of that is dedicated to personnel — the Youth and Gang Violence Prevention Team — and then $125,000 of that is directed toward programs that either support their work, or there are six program areas within that that we’ve been working with them to implement,” Cobb said.

“We just secured $300,000 from the attorney general’s office, and all of that is predominantly personnel related. It will extend funding for the Youth and Gang Violence Prevention Team, as well as hire a new RESET [Rapid Engagement of Support in the Event of Trauma] outreach worker,” Cobb continued.

The city also recently secured $550,000, which will be used to implement three programs focused on addressing gun violence — one at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, one with Family Service of Roanoke Valley and one with Total Action for Progress.

The commission also distributed $500,000 to community nonprofits and organizations through “violence interruption grants and mini grants,” Cobb said.

Also among the group’s accomplishments this year was the distribution of 8,000 free gun locks to families through Roanoke City Public Schools and community events.

“People have been very appreciative of them,” Cobb said. “One of our commissioners on National Night Out met up with a an elder in the community, who saw what she was doing and joined her in advocating for the importance of these gun locks. [The elder] was speaking directly to an intergenerational group of people whom she knew had a gun. And she said to them, ‘Take the gun walk, and you keep it locked up. Don’t you be the one responsible for our babies dying.’ Increasing the number of influencers like that, who can communicate in the community, that’s the key.”

One parent who noticed their child struggling in school heard the commission’s advice and removed firearms from the home, preventing the child from committing suicide.

A Roanoke City Public Schools student who felt they were regularly bullied found a way to unlock the gun safe in their home, Cobb relayed. Inside, instead of guns, the student found a note that expressed their parents’ love and included the phone number for a suicide prevention hotline.

“The student breaks down and cries non-stop. About an hour later, the student’s mother finds them sobbing, sees the gun safe open and knows that the student is ready for help,” Cobb shared from a written narrative. “When asked why the parents removed the guns, she replied, ‘I kept seeing on TV and hearing about all the gun violence going on. I had never really thought about the guns in the house or that my family could be part of that statistic. Then I watched my own child become angry and withdrawn. I saw a news report about the GVPC meeting and it gave some information about what age group was committing these acts. I just knew that could be our child, though no parent wants to think that.’”

The success story is just one of many reported this year. Roman said he wishes “that there was a way to better advocate those stories, instead of the headlines always being, ‘Someone got shot.’”

“In the coming year, one of our big things is we’re excited to be working on a communications and marketing strategy, which we got initial information about in our last [commission] meeting,” Cobb said. “That will include a dedicated website, a dedicated campaign that both instills hope in the community and the good work that’s being done across the board, and then how people can have easier access to the resources they need to further prevent and intervene and violence in the community.”