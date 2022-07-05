Gun violence on the rise while other crimes dip, Roanoke police chief reports

While incidents of gun violence continue to add up in Roanoke, Police Chief Sam Roman presented statistics Tuesday that indicate overall crime was down in 2021 compared with the year before.

During his annual report to Roanoke's city council, Roman said during the 2021 calendar year the number of recorded violent crime offenses rose by 7.77% over those in 2020. Nonviolent crimes decreased by 2.8%, and overall, recorded crimes decreased by 1.85%.

Roman said his officers are busy every day of the week — a trend he hasn’t seen before in his 30 years in law enforcement.

“In many cases, a Saturday, which is traditionally busy for public safety, is just as busy as a Monday. Our officers are working hard daily,” Roman told the council.

In 2021, the department recorded about 26,000 calls for service in the northwest part of the city, about 23,000 in the northeast, about 18,000 in the southwest and about 23,000 in the southeast.

Between 2020 and 2021, the number of recorded homicides increased by 14.3%, from 14 in 2020 to 16 in 2021, and the number of recorded domestic aggravated assaults rose by 26.7%, from 60 to 76.

Most notably, the number of incidents of rape reported to police increased by 113%, from 30 in 2020 to 64 in 2021. Roman said that jump occurred in part because the police department has taken steps to make victims more comfortable reporting assaults.

“I reached out to organizations, such as SARA,” Roman said, “to ensure that we as a law enforcement agency were doing everything we possibly could to make the environment conducive to ensuring that victims come forward in what can be classified as one of the most underreported offenses there is.”

The department also pulled cases of rape out of a major crimes unit and put them in a special victims unit, to create “a more personalized approach.”

“We like to think that’s the reason for the increase in numbers,” Roman said. “We have postured ourself to make sure that we make ourself an inviting police department through our partner organizations.”

But Roman said his department’s No. 1 priority is preventing acts of gun violence.

Recorded incidents of gun violence rose from 12 homicides and 47 aggravated assaults in 2020 to 16 and 50, respectively, in 2021. Between those homicides and assaults in 2021, 75 people became victims of gun violence.

“That was one of our highest years,” Roman said. “Not only here in the city, but across the state, too, there has been an increase in the inability of people to just get along. Unfortunately, that has resulted in many folks resorting to a firearm to dissolve their dispute. That is very unfortunate.”

So far this year, according to the city's latest report released June 14, there have been 34 gun violence incidents since Jan. 1 in which a victim was hit by gunfire.

Nine of those cases were homicides, and 25 were aggravated assaults. Those numbers have continued to rise since June 14.

Roman said that over the course of 2021, 187 firearms were stolen in Roanoke.

“There were 93 incidents in which a firearm was stolen from a vehicle,” the chief said. “I can tell you that the majority of those were unlocked vehicles.”

Another 38 firearms were taken during acts of larceny from other unlocked locations, and 18 were stolen during burglaries of homes or businesses.

Of the stolen gun incidents, 49 occurred in the southeast quadrant, 28 occurred in the southwest, 63 occurred in the northwest and 47 occurred in the northeast.

Roman said his department is focused on fighting violent crime, “in some cases at the expense of other things that we traditionally do.” The chief said that because his officers are so busy responding to calls, they can’t always attend community events.

“Certain times, when there is a shooting, especially over the course of the weekend or something like that, typically those resources come from those officers who were originally assigned to do community events,” Roman said.

But council member Anita Price said the police officers that attend community activities do an excellent job.

“A couple of weeks ago, we had our Youth Summit, which was an outdoor event, and we were concerned, many of us on the committee and in planning, about the safety of having so many young people,” Price said. “We had over 400 people at Washington Park, and it was a little disconcerting to be out in the open. But the police officers who were able to cover the event made sure that their presence was known and interacted with our young people.”

“The officers actually look forward to going to those events,” Roman said. “We did not have an opportunity to go to Juneteenth. I know the officers were looking forward to that, but that was about the time we had a missing juvenile. Everything we had internally was working on that case.”

When it comes to traffic safety, fatalities aren’t significantly fewer than gun-related homicides. In 2020, there were 12 fatal traffic crashes. In 2021, there were 10.

Council member Bill Bestpitch said he’s thankful but surprised that the city doesn’t see more crashes that result from speeding motorists.

“It seems to be these days, no matter which type of street I’m driving on, there are cars that are passing me at a much higher rate of speed, if they have any opportunity at all,” Bestpitch said. “And if they don’t have that opportunity, they’re trying to kiss my rear bumper.”

Roman said writing speeding tickets is the easiest way to reduce the activity on city roads.

“Just the other day, I was out running radar myself,” the police chief said. “Someone came through my radar at 89 in a 40. We had a conversation that ended in a traffic summons.”

But Roman said officers conduct traffic stops to do more than issue court summons.

“When we’re in the neighborhoods of where the violent crime is happening, traffic stops are a strategy which we would use to not always penalize a person for making a minor traffic violation, not using a signal,” Roman said, “but really taking the opportunity during that encounter to build a relationship with that citizen to hopefully find something out about that neighborhood.”

Of the traffic stops made by officers in 2021, about 38% in the northwest ended with a ticket. In the southeast, about 36% ended with a ticket. In the southwest, that number was about 47%, and in the northeast, about 51%.

“Most of the time, you always hear its northwest, northwest,” council member Stephanie Moon-Reynolds said. “But when you look at these zones, it paints a different picture.”

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.