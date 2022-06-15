Gun Violence Prevention Commission responds to complaints about awarded grants

Last month, Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission awarded about $500,000 in grant funds to community organizations with plans to interrupt gun violence trends though programs and events.

But Joe Cobb, a city council member and chair of the commission, said the group continues to receive complaints related to the organizations that submitted applications but didn’t get money.

“I've heard from three different people that these funds were just given to Joe Cobb’s friends. And I'm going to tell you right now, that is bogus,” Cobb said during Tuesday’s meeting.

Cobb said the grants were awarded based on an organization or event’s ability to do three things: collaborate with others, impact a large number of people and sustain a program for a period of time.

“We spent at least 12 hours in network meetings going through these thoroughly,” Cobb said. “We appreciated every grant that was submitted.”

The team of commission members received 37 applications that when combined asked for $1 million. Only one or two organizations were awarded the full dollar amount they requested.

“We had a million dollars of requests and $400,000 in money,” commission member Tim Harvey said. “That was the reality.”

“For organizations that weren't funded, we are keeping the proposals, because we're always looking for additional funding,” Cobb said. “If we can figure out a way to fund these things or learn more about the specific programs, we want to do that.”

Roanoke Sheriff Antonio Hash said the commission can do everything right but still get negative feedback from community members.

“This force can go save the world, and we're still going to have people that are not happy,” Hash said. “Do what you can do, and as long as you know that you're doing the right thing, you don't have the answer to nobody. But if there's stuff in the house that's going wrong, you all know it.”

But commission member Nicole Ross said the group could communicate better with city residents.

“I understand the frustration,” Ross said, “but I also feel like we need to do a better job of communicating what we are doing, so that we can silence some of that, and so that the community can feel what we're doing, and they can see it. And I think that will help us all get through this a little bit better.”

The commission agreed at its Tuesday meeting to allocate $34,000 of its remaining fiscal year budget to a new initiative that provides neighborhoods impacted by acts of gun violence with immediate support and tangible changes.

Cobb said the initiative mimics Operation Endpoint in Philadelphia. After police identify gun violence hot spots, they sweep a neighborhood and make arrests.

“Then, they go in immediately with this team that may create an event, they may focus on reducing blight or cleaning up awful sections on the block, whether it's a house that needs to be torn down, or a lot that needs to be cleaned up, or additional lighting,” Cobb said. “The whole idea is to invest immediately in those areas as a way to intervene and reduce crime and gun violence by having more of a ready and sustainable presence, including foot patrol.”

The project in Roanoke would feature a group of about twelve community members, including business owners, religious leaders, school administrators and commission members. The group would be led by a project manager, Chris Roberts, the city’s youth and gang violence prevention coordinator.

“These teams would meet on a weekly basis. They would have the data from the police department. They would have the support of the city,” Cobb said. “This is something we can move very quickly on.”

The allocated $34,000 will be managed by a fiscal agent, Cobb said, which would distribute the funds to neighborhoods that would in turn spend the money on quick fixes.

The neighborhoods that need the most help are concentrated in the city’s northwest quadrant.

Between Jan. 1 and June 14, the Roanoke Police Department has reported 17 aggravated assault or homicides where the victim was hit by gunfire in northwest Roanoke. The entire city, including the northwest, has recorded 32.

The commission’s Tuesday meeting was held at the Williamson Road Branch Library, which sits just feet away from the scene of a fatal shooting that occurred on June 3.

Cobb said the number of shootings that occur in the Williamson Road area make the strip a trouble spot. Other northwest 'spots' include 8th Street, Patton Avenue and Delta Drive.

Commission members agreed during their meeting to select one neighborhood or street as the focus of its new rapid response initiative. Member Elliott Major said it’s important the commission and the city don’t dilute their human resources.

“We do need to have something, and we need to have something tangible. But you want to be able to build it out,” Major said. “You want to be able to replicate it.”

“Do it the right way with a lot of planning and get a lot of people involved,” commission member Kathy Cohen agreed. “When we can come up with the right plan and enact that, then we can tweak it for other neighborhoods.”

The city’s RESET (Rapid Engagement of Support in the Event of Trauma) team responds to violence in Roanoke neighborhoods in a similar manner. The team conducts community visits to homes and neighborhoods impacted by a recent violent event.

“We're not taking from the RESET team, but more of like a FEMA response,” said Angie O’Brien, chief strategy officer in the city manager’s office. “We would pull in people to put these resources in immediately and cool down this area. We're taking back the street. We're taking back our neighborhood. This is not what happens here.”

Commission member Decca Knight said the RESET team was deployed four times in the month of May and spoke with about 40 residents. Those residents have indicated that the individuals engaging in acts of violence weren’t from their neighborhood.

“Residents feel that acts of violence always stem from people who live in the neighborhood, but feel that people from other places, like New York, are contributors,” Knight said. “Who knows if it’s accurate, but that’s what they tell us.”

Hash said that if people who aren’t Virginians are committing crimes and leaving the state, they’ll be harder to arrest.

“We're not able to target these individuals, and come up with these arrests, because we're not detaining them,” the city sheriff said. “Once they commit the crime, they can go back to New York, or wherever they're coming from.”

D.J. Jordan, chief of staff in the office of Virginia’s attorney general, said gun violence is a statewide issue that Attorney General Jason Miyares is prepared to discuss and address.

“Gun violence is rising across the commonwealth, especially in a handful of cities. It's taken way too many Virginians, especially way too many young people. So, this is an issue that we're talking about,” Jordan said. “We're willing to work with anybody on this issue. And that means anybody. It's not a partisan issue. People are dying.”

