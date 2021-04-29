Gunfire and drug possession bring Roanoke man 8-year prison term

A string of criminal charges, initially sparked by gunfire in a residential southeast Roanoke neighborhood, brought a 31-year-old man nearly a decade in prison time Thursday.

Jamar Leon Brown pleaded no contest in Roanoke Circuit Court to attempted malicious wounding, possession and use of a firearm, and possession of drugs with intent to distribute. Through his agreement with prosecutors, he received a term of 18 years, but that time will be suspended after he serves eight years in custody.

Two other gun-related offenses, which could have brought Brown several more years in prison time, were dropped as part of his plea agreement.

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Jack Patterson said the incident occurred Aug. 29 near Queen Ann Drive, which runs through a housing complex. Police in the area responded to the sound of gunshots and spotted Brown, who ran from them. He was apprehended after a brief chase and was found to be carrying a .380 semi-automatic handgun and three bags of white powder, later determined to be a distribution-level amount of cocaine.

The victim in the attack, an acquaintance of Brown's, was not injured.

