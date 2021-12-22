Gunfire leaves 1 dead, 2 wounded in Roanoke

A man was killed overnight Wednesday in Roanoke's 16th shooting death of the year, and one of two, unrelated shootings that happened within a four-hour span in the city.

The eruptions of violence bring the number of the city’s shootings with injury to just over 70 as it approaches the New Year, according to figures tracked by The Roanoke Times.

Shootings in the community were up by almost 25% this year, as of Dec. 6, when compared to the same point last year, recent police data showed.

Roanoke and other communities are grappling with a surge in gun violence that began in 2020 during the pandemic and has continued into this year. National statistics point to 2020 and 2021 as the worst in decades for gun violence in the United States.

Wednesday’s fatal gunfire in Roanoke happened around midnight in a residential neighborhood on the 1000 block of Hanover Avenue Northwest.

The police, responding to a call about a disorder at a home, reported finding a man and a woman inside who had both been shot.

The man was pronounced dead by first responders, according to a police news release. His identity wasn’t immediately announced as authorities were notifying his family.

The woman who was injured was hospitalized with a wound that didn’t appear life-threatening, officials said.

In another case under investigation, a teenage boy was shot outside a business on the 3400 block of Plantation Road Northeast.

That shooting was reported around 8 p.m. Tuesday. The teen’s injury was not thought to be life-threatening.

The shootings don’t appear to be connected, investigators said. The police are still working to learn what happened in both cases.

No immediate arrests were made. Anyone with information is urged to contact police by calling (540) 344-8500 or texting 274637.

Texts should begin with “RoanokePD” to ensure delivery. Tips can remain anonymous. Rewards can be offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in a gun violence case.

