 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gunfire wounds one, damages vehicles early Saturday

Gunfire wounds one, damages vehicles early Saturday

{{featured_button_text}}
Roanoke Police car-03 (copy)

City of Roanoke Police car

 HEATHER ROUSSEAU, The Roanoke Times

One man was wounded and bullets damaged multiple vehicles in an early Saturday incident in the 400 block of Williamson Road Southeast, police said in a news release.

Police responded to a parking garage about 2:15 a.m. and found a man in a car, suffering what they considered to be a non-life-threatening wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS responders took him to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Officers found that several vehicles had been damaged. Having found no suspects at the scene, they continued the investigation.

Police ask anyone with information to call 344-8500 or text "RoanokePD" to 274637. 

— Tad Dickens

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert