Gunfire wounds one, damages vehicles early Saturday

One man was wounded and bullets damaged multiple vehicles in an early Saturday incident in the 400 block of Williamson Road Southeast, police said in a news release.

Police responded to a parking garage about 2:15 a.m. and found a man in a car, suffering what they considered to be a non-life-threatening wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS responders took him to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Officers found that several vehicles had been damaged. Having found no suspects at the scene, they continued the investigation.

Police ask anyone with information to call 344-8500 or text "RoanokePD" to 274637.

— Tad Dickens