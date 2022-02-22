Gunfire wounds Roanoke woman on Westside Boulevard

Roanoke police said a woman was struck by gunfire in a northwest city neighborhood Monday night.

An 8:30 p.m. emergency call brought police to the 300 block of Westside Boulevard, where they found a woman who had sustained a "nonlife-threatening injury." Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the woman to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

"Preliminary investigation indicates the woman was outside of the residence when she was struck by gunfire. No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made regarding this investigation," a police news release said.

No other details are available at this time. This remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information asked to call (540) 344-8500 or text 274637 with "RoanokePD" in the title field. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.