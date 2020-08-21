Gunshots hit two vehicles Friday afternoon in Roanoke

Gunfire hit two vehicles that were traveling down a West End neighborhood street Friday afternoon, according to the Roanoke Police Department.
The bullet strikes were reported around 12:45 p.m. at the intersection of 13th Street Southwest and Patterson Avenue Southwest.
A woman in one vehicle suffered minor injuries but wasn’t shot, officials said.
She was treated on scene by Roanoke Fire-EMS. No other injuries were reported.
Investigators determined the shots were fired by an unknown person from about one block over in the area of 13th Street and Rorer Avenue.
No immediate arrests were made. Anyone with information is urged to call 540-344-8500 or text 274637.
Texts should begin with “RoanokePD” to ensure delivery. Tips can remain anonymous.
