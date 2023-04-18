A handcuffed man was recaptured Tuesday after escaping custody in Pulaski County and becoming the subject of an early morning manhunt near the county high school, authorities announced.

Dylan Blake Swecker is again in custody, a news release from the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office reported just before 8:30 a.m.

About two hours before, the sheriff's office urged people to be cautious as they searched for Swecker in the Mountain View Subdivision near Pulaski County High School. Swecker was wanted for domestic violence and had been in handcuffs when he escaped from officers, the sheriff's office said.

No other details of the accusations against Swecker, of his escape or his re-capture were given, and there was no reply to questions about what time the initial incident or escape occurred.