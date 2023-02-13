Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport caught a loaded handgun in a carry-on bag Sunday — the first weapon seized at the facility this year.

A Moneta woman entered a security checkpoint at the Roanoke airport, the TSA said in a press release, with a .380 caliber revolver loaded with five bullets.

"The X-ray unit alerted on the carry-on bag, which required a closer inspection," the TSA said. "The firearm was removed by the local police who confiscated the gun and cited the woman on weapons charges."

The woman, who has not been identified by the TSA, also faces a "a stiff financial civil penalty for bringing a gun to a TSA security checkpoint."

The TSA said the "penalty for carrying weapons recently increased to a maximum of $15,000."

"Last year, 6,542 firearms were caught at 262 out of 430 airport security checkpoints nationwide," the TSA said. "Eighty-eight percent of those guns were loaded."

Eight weapons were seized at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport in 2022. The previous record, last met in 2018, was six.

Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport, said his team has "a keen focus" on its "mission."

“I hope this serves as a reminder to others in the area to search their carry-on bags before leaving home to ensure that there are no prohibited or illegal items inside," Burke said in the press release. "Better yet, start with an empty bag when packing. Any time dangerous items such as loaded guns are brought to a security checkpoint, it represents a serious security and safety concern.”

If you're traveling with a firearm, put it in your checked luggage, unloaded and packed in a "hard-sided locked case," the TSA advised. Take it to the check-in counter "to be declared" when you enter the airport.

"Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality and gun owners have a duty to ensure they are not violating any local firearm laws," TSA said, advising flyers to contact their airline to be aware of any additional requirements.