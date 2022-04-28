Handgun seized from Roanoke airport passenger's carry-on luggage

A Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport security official expressed frustration Thursday following another firearm seizure at the facility's passenger checkpoint.

“It’s late April and already our officers have detected three guns in carry-on bags this year. Security checkpoints and weapons don’t mix” said Chuck Burke, Transportation Security Administration's security director for the airport.

A Roanoke man, who was not identified, was cited after TSA officers prevented him from carrying a loaded handgun onto his flight on Wednesday, April 27, at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.

The .380 caliber handgun was loaded with five bullets. A TSA officer who was staffing the checkpoint X-ray monitor spotted the weapon and ammunition as they entered the checkpoint X-ray machine, according to a press release.

TSA alerted the police who confiscated the handgun and cited the man on weapons charges. He also faces a federal financial civil citation.

“Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms only in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter. Guns on their person or accessible in their carry-on property are illegal and when detected at the screening checkpoint will result in a significant fine and potential criminal charges filed on the passenger,” Burke said.

To transport a gun, it must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided locked case, and packed separately from ammunition. Then the locked case should be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

Bringing a gun to an airport checkpoint carries a federal civil penalty because TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to travelers who have guns and gun parts with them at a checkpoint.

Civil penalties for bringing a handgun into a checkpoint can stretch into thousands of dollars, depending on mitigating circumstances. This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because even though an individual may have a concealed carry permit, it does not allow for a firearm to be carried onto an airplane.

Additionally, if a traveler with a gun is a member of TSA PreCheck, that individual will lose their privileges.

Five guns were confiscated in 2021 from passengers at Roanoke Blacksburg Regional Airport.