Handgun seized from Roanoke airport passenger's carry-on

A man from Atlanta was cited by police after Transportation Security Administration officers prevented him from carrying a handgun onto his flight on Saturday at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.

The revolver was not loaded, but the passenger had eight bullets with the gun in his carry-on bag.

A TSA officer staffing the X-ray monitor spotted the weapon and ammunition as they entered the pre-flight checkpoint. TSA alerted police, who confiscated the handgun and cited the man on weapons charges. He also faces a federal financial civil citation.

Civil penalties for bringing a handgun into a checkpoint can stretch into thousands of dollars, which applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits. Additionally, a traveler whose gun is confiscated also will lose their TSA PreCheck privileges.

Last year TSA officers detected 5,972 guns at security checkpoints nationwide and 86 percent of them were loaded.

This is the second instance of a handgun being confiscated and a passenger cited at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport in 2022. Last year, five airport handgun seizures occurred.