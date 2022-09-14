Handgun seizure at Roanoke airport ties annual record

The Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport tied a dubious record on Tuesday when security agents seized a loaded handgun from a passenger's carry-on luggage.

It was the sixth firearm confiscated at the airport in 2022. With slightly more than three months to go, that's the same number of guns taken from would-be passengers in 2016 and 2018.

This time, a Pulaski County woman from Fairlawn was cited by police after Transportation Security Administration officers prevented her from carrying her loaded .380-caliber handgun onto her flight. The handgun was loaded with six bullets.

"A TSA officer who was staffing the checkpoint X-ray monitor spotted the weapon among the woman’s carry-on items as they entered the checkpoint X-ray machine. TSA alerted the police who confiscated the handgun and cited her on a weapons charge," said TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein.

The woman also faces a federal financial civil citation for bringing a loaded gun to a security checkpoint.

“Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms only in checked baggage if they are unloaded and properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter. Guns on their person or accessible in their carry-on property are illegal. When a gun is detected at the screening checkpoint the result is a significant fine with potential criminal charges filed on the passenger.” said Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA’s security director for the airport.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website, www.tsa.gov.

TSA may issue a civil penalty to travelers who have guns and gun parts with them at a checkpoint. Civil penalties for bringing a handgun into a checkpoint can stretch into thousands of dollars.

This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because even though an individual may have a concealed carry permit, it does not allow for a firearm to be carried onto an airplane.

Additionally, if a traveler with a gun is a member of TSA PreCheck, that individual will lose their privileges.

The TSA advises travelers to contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.