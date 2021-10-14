'He always had a great heart': Vinton man, a father of two, fatally shot outside his workplace

McMiller leaves behind two young daughters. He’s also survived by four siblings. His death came just 11 days after his mother passed away after a long battle with cancer.

“We’re holding up the best we can,” Shepherd said of the family. “It’s hard having two major losses like this back-to-back.”

McMiller grew up in Newark, New Jersey, but came to the Roanoke Valley about two years ago after his mother and sister moved here.

He hoped to build a new life in the community, Shepherd said, working his way up to manager at the restaurant and dreaming of one day owning his own business.

“He was definitely on the right track,” she said. “He was a great person, and he was on the road to bettering his life.”

Friends remembered McMiller as someone with a generous heart who took time to help others. “He would do anything and everything he could to make sure he could make someone’s day just a little bit better,” said Isabella Flores, whose fiancé was close with McMiller.

Flores added she was stunned by the news of Monday’s shooting. McMiller had not deserved such a heartbreaking end, she said.