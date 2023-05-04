ROCKY MOUNT — Missing for more than a decade, Rocky Mount resident Heather Hodges was declared dead in a Thursday hearing.

The decision marks the end of an ongoing search for Hodges that began when she went missing April 9, 2012. Her family filed a petition earlier this year to make the declaration.

It comes just a few months before the trial of Paul Jordan II, Hodges' former partner. Last year a grand jury indicted him on charges of second-degree murder and concealing a body.

Attorney C. Holland Perdue represented the family in Thursday's hearing. He questioned Hodges' sister Crystal Songer and the lead investigator in the case, Holly Willoughby, with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. Neither said they had any contact with Hodges or found any evidence of her still being alive since she went missing.

Perdue also pointed to evidence of her death in the discovery of blood in the Rocky Mount home she shared with Jordan. Willoughby said blood that was later identified as belonging to Hodges was found in the bedroom carpet, walls, furniture and the cargo area of a Jeep. She did not identify to whom the Jeep belonged.

"Based on your investigation, do you believe that she is alive?" Perdue asked.

"No, sir," Willoughby responded.

Willoughby said she found in her investigation that the relationship between Hodges and Jordan was "extremely volatile" with reports of domestic violence. She said a fingerprint belonging to Jordan was also found in the discovered blood. He was also found with Hodges' bank card, Willoughby said.

Perdue asked Judge Joseph Milam to declare Hodges' death on April 9, 2012. He said, based on state law, Hodges could be declared dead based on her "exposure to specific peril of death" which was shown in court.

Milam agreed that the presumption of death was met, but disagreed Perdue's claim of exposure to specific peril of death. The Virginia Code states if a person disappears for seven successive years and is not heard of they can be declared dead.

"I never heard what the peril was," Milam said. "I assume foul play of some sort, but we don't know the specific peril."

With that declaration, Milam said he would certify Hodges' date of death as April 9, 2019, seven years after her disappearance.