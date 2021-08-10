Hellman sentenced to 2 life terms plus 90 years in Montgomery County child murder, porn case

CHRISTIANSBURG — McKenzie Kyle Hellman, who pleaded guilty to murdering his girlfriend's 2-year-old son and in a separate trial was convicted of making child pornography of the boy's sexual abuse, was sentenced Tuesday to serve more than two life terms in prison.

At a hearing in Montgomery County Circuit Court, Judge Robert Turk imposed a punishment of two life terms plus 90 years. This combined the two life terms plus 45 years that a jury recommended in March after convicting Hellman on an array of sex abuse and pornography charges, and the maximum sentence for the second-degree murder and child abuse charges to which Hellman admitted his guilt last month.

Hellman, 27, was arrested in January 2019 after the death of toddler Steven Dale Meek II. The boy's mother, Kayla Nicole Thomas, also 27, was charged as well with sexually abusing her son and making child pornography, but not with killing Steven.

In June, a jury found Thomas guilty and recommended two life sentences plus 10 years. Thomas has a sentencing hearing scheduled for Sept. 23.

Several relatives of Steven Meek spoke, including his father, Steven Dale Meek. "We all miss him more than words can describe," he said.

This story will be updated.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.