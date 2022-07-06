Hemp heist brings four years in prison, bill for more than $300,000

A Radford man convicted last year of breaking into a hemp farm and stealing the harvest was sentenced this week to serve four years behind bars — and was billed more than $300,000 for what he took.

Two years ago, Justin Scott Murphy, 30, briefly worked at TruHarvest, a large hemp-growing operation in Montgomery County. In December 2020 and January and February 2021, a few months after Murphy's employment at TruHarvest ended, there were four break-ins and the theft of packaged hemp buds that the farm manager and prosecutors said had a market value of $2,500 per pound.

Investigators never found any payment that Murphy might have received for the hemp. They surmised that he sold it to a marijuana dealer who used the identical-looking hemp to increase the volume of the plant material he was selling.

At Murphy's jury trial last year, the prosecution's case was tied together by a detailed analysis of cellphone data that indicated Murphy traveled to TruHarvest on the nights of the break-ins, followed by trips to Indiana, allegedly to transfer the hemp to the drug dealer.

On the night of the last break-in, after an alarm brought a deputy and the intruder fled on foot, a car that Murphy had borrowed from a friend was found behind trees on the farm's driveway. Cellphone data showed calls between Murphy and his wife's phones, showed her phone also moving toward TruHarvest, and Murphy's phone texted a location near the farm to his wife. The data showed that all the phones then returned to the home where Murphy and his wife lived.

A Montgomery County jury found Murphy guilty of nine of 10 charges related to the break-ins, including three convictions for burglary, three for grand larceny, one for attempted grand larceny, one for breaking and entering and one for petit larceny, third or subsequent offense.

At Tuesday's sentencing hearing in the county's Circuit Court, Judge Robert Turk imposed a five-year prison term on each felony but said that only two of them would run consecutively, while the rest would be concurrent, Commonwealth's Attorney Mary Pettitt explained after the hearing. Murphy ended up with a 10-year prison sentence, to be suspended after he served four years.

Murphy is to be supervised by the probation office for five years after his release, Turk ordered.

During the course of Murphy's case, prosecutors gave several figures for the total value of the hemp Murphy stole. At the sentencing hearing, Murphy was ordered to pay a total restitution of $333,346.03, mostly to TruHarvest but with small amounts due to the sheriff's office and others.