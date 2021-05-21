Henry County announces dozens of drug arrests

The Henry County Sheriff's Office on Friday announced it made dozens of drug-related arrests after an undercover investigation.

Seventy-two adults were indicted Monday and 36 people arrested Thursday, a news release said.

Among the drugs seized during the investigation were pills, fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana, the news release said. Cash and vehicles were seized as well.

The news release gave no details of the investigation or what prompted it.

The sheriff's office credited the Virginia State Police, Martinsville Police Department, Henry County Department of Public Safety, U.S. Marshals Service, the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, and Henry County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office with aiding in the investigation and arrests.

