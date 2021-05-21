 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Henry County announces dozens of drug arrests

Henry County announces dozens of drug arrests

{{featured_button_text}}

The Henry County Sheriff's Office on Friday announced it made dozens of drug-related arrests after an undercover investigation.

Seventy-two adults were indicted Monday and 36 people arrested Thursday, a news release said.

Among the drugs seized during the investigation were pills, fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana, the news release said. Cash and vehicles were seized as well.

The news release gave no details of the investigation or what prompted it.

The sheriff's office credited the Virginia State Police, Martinsville Police Department, Henry County Department of Public Safety, U.S. Marshals Service, the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, and Henry County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office with aiding in the investigation and arrests.

 

Locations

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert