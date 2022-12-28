Henry County woman gets probation for participating in U.S. Capitol riot

A Henry County woman was sentenced in federal court to serve two years of probation for participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot.

Jaime L. Ferguson pleaded guilty in July after admitting to joining hundreds of Donald Trump supporters in storming the U.S. Capitol over what he called a stolen election.

Under a plea agreement, she faced up to six months in jail on a misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing, connected to the mob's invasion of the Capitol building.

During a Dec. 23 hearing conducted by video teleconference, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta also ordered the 44-year-old to pay $500 in restitution, which will go toward an estimated $1.5 million in damages caused by the violent mob.

Federal authorities arrested Ferguson after surveillance cameras showed her in a crowd that forced its way through the Capitol’s East Rotunda doors as Congress was meeting to certify the 2020 presidential election.

According to evidence, she was wearing blue jeans and a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt emblazoned with the words “Yes, I’m a Trump girl.”

Ferguson spent about 45 minutes walking around the Rotunda with other rioters and there is no evidence that she committed any act of violence before leaving.

Three days prior to Jan. 6, according to court documents, Ferguson posted an image to Facebook that showed a crowd in front of the Capitol with a dark cloud above it and the words: “a storm of patriots will fight for the Republic, this will be a historic day.”

“I pray this is exactly what DC will look like on Jan. 6,” Ferguson wrote in post, saying that she would be there.

Court records show that Ferguson requested leave from the National Guard the week of the insurrection, saying she planned to travel to Washington. A spokesman said Wednesday that Ferguson is still a member of the guard, but that her status is under review.

The government sentencing report said Ferguson served as a uniformed member of the United States Air National Guard from 2001 until 2022, with five separate periods of active duty, and two overseas deployments.

Before being charged, and without any type of immunity, Ferguson agreed to be interviewed by the FBI and incriminated herself, the sentencing report said.

"Rather than seeking to evade justice, Ferguson displayed candor and contrition in her dealings with law enforcement related to this case and assisted in the due administration of justice. Consequently, these factors show that a sentence of incarceration is not required in this case," the report said.

Under the plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to drop more serious charges, which included entering a restricted area and disorderly conduct.

Ferguson is among more than 850 defendants from around the country charged with participating in the riots, which broke out shortly after Trump urged a crowd of supporters to “fight like hell” against an election that he said was stolen from him.

She is one of six people from Western Virginia to be charged with participating in the insurrection, which federal authorities continue to investigate.