Henry County woman pleads guilty to participating in U.S. Capitol riots

A Henry County woman admitted Wednesday that she joined hundreds of Donald Trump supporters in storming the U.S. Capitol over what he called a stolen election.

“Yes, your honor,” Jamie Lynn Ferguson said via a video connection when asked by a judge in Washington, D.C.’s federal court if she was pleading guilty because she was, in fact, guilty.

Ferguson, a member of the West Virginia National Guard, is scheduled for a Nov. 18 sentencing. Under a plea agreement, she will face up to six months in jail on a misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta also ordered the 44-year-old to pay $500 in restitution, which will go toward an estimated $1.5 million in damages caused by the violent mob.

Federal authorities arrested Ferguson after surveillance cameras showed her in a crowd that forced its way through the Capitol’s East Rotunda doors as Congress was meeting to certify the 2020 presidential election.

According to evidence introduced Wednesday, she was wearing blue jeans and a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt emblazoned with the words “Yes, I’m a Trump girl.”

Ferguson spent about 45 minutes walking around the Rotunda with other rioters and committed no acts of violence before leaving.

Three days prior to Jan. 6, according to court documents, Ferguson posted an image to Facebook that showed a crowd in front of the Capitol with a dark cloud above it and the words: “a storm of patriots will fight for the Republic, this will be a historic day.”

“I pray this is exactly what DC will look like on Jan. 6,” Ferguson wrote in post, saying that she would be there.

Court records show that Ferguson requested leave from the National Guard the week of the insurrection, saying she planned to travel to Washington. A spokesman said Wednesday that Ferguson is still a member of the guard, but that her status is under review.

Under the plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to drop more serious charges, which included entering a restricted area and disorderly conduct.

Ferguson is among more than 850 defendants from around the country charged with participating in the riots, which broke out shortly after Trump urged a crowd of supporters to “fight like hell” against an election that he said was stolen from him. There has been no credible evidence of the widespread election fraud alleged by the former president.